Gakli residents waited for almost 8 hours to be addressed by Mahama

The expectant crowd had to wait for several hours before the former president finally showed up

Correspondence from Volta Region



Residents of Gakli, a predominantly Muslim and Togolese community at the outskirt of Aflao, together with their Islamic leaders waited for almost 8 hours just to catch a glimpse of the former president.



The former president, John Dramani Mahama was earlier scheduled to meet the Gakli residents before proceeding to meet the Aflao Paramount Chief, Torgbi Sri V.



However, there was a change in the schedule which made it impossible for the former president to arrive at Gakli on time.



As at 10am on August 18, 2020, residents and party faithfuls were seated at the venue, with the hopes of being addressed by the NDC Flagbearer.



The long wait made a lot of people leave the venue including some of the Muslim leaders who saw the whole thing as deceitful.



The residents waited for more hours before the former president whom they were waiting for arrived at the venue 26 minutes after 5 in the evening.



Mr Mahama, however, took the opportunity to address the crowd in Hausa, the common language spoken by the people of Gakli, for almost 30 minutes before departing to Dzodze, his next stop.







