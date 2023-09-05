Gabon coup leader quotes JJ Rawlings in inauguration speech

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

The late Jerry John Rawlings, two-time coup leader turned democratic president of Ghana was mentioned in the Gabonese capital Libreville during the investiture of Africa's newest coup leader.



General Oligui Nguema, leader of the Gabonese military junta was formally sworn into office in the capital Libreville on Monday, September 4, 2023.



The investiture came less than a week after the former head of Republican Guard, led the ouster of president Ali Bongo Ondimba.



The president took his oath of office before delivering his inaugural speech in which he justified the coup and promised a return to civilian rule via elections, despite not giving any concrete dates or timelines.



In his address, he made reference to a a quote by JJ rawlings to justify why the army had to step in on August 30 and take over political authority.



Rawlings' mention came after Oligui had paid homage to Gabonese pro-democracy personalities who had died in the cause of what they believed.



The junta leader stated: "As former Ghanaian President Jerry John Rawlings said, 'When the people are crushed by their leaders, with the complicity of the judges, it is up to the army to give them their freedom'.”



He continued: "It is with this spirit that on August 30, 2023, like a meteorite in the dark night, the Defense and Security Forces of our country took their responsibilities by refusing the electoral coup which had just been announced by the Gabonese Elections Center following an outrageously biased electoral process."



The event held at the National Palace was attended by security chief, former government ministers, members of the diplomatic corps and other major stakeholders.



Gabon suspended by ECCAS



Whiles the inauguration was ongoing, leaders of the regional political bloc were also meeting in Equatorial Guinea.



Gabon was suspended from the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) after the extraordinary heads of state summit.



The bloc condemned the coup also decided effective immediately to move its headquarters from the Gabonese capital to Malabo, capital of Equatorial Guinea.



Watch the video of the junta leader with his wife and parents





Touchant de voir la fierté dans les yeux des parents du nouveau Président. pic.twitter.com/1aR1Mgk95M — Scheena Donia (@Scheenadonia) September 4, 2023

