Gabby's tweet on suffering, souls and scars attracts harsh reactions

General News of Friday, 8 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko posted a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) on December 7, 2023.



While the post was not his words but a direct quote from Kahil Gibran, the late Lebanese-American writer, poet and visual artist; it attracted harsh reactions from X users.



"Out of sufferings have emerged the strongest souls, the most massive characters are seared with scars," Gibran's quote read.



Gibran was also considered a philosopher, although he rejected the title.



For most people reacting to the post, they found it interesting that Gabby had made a post about suffering relating it to strongest souls and scars.



Gabby, an ardent critic of John Mahama pre-2016 general elections won by his cousin president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is seen as a powerful person in the government.



He has been mentioned in a number of scandals under the current government, among others the botched Agyapa deal, the PDS deal and judgment debt claim for a company he had previously criticised before Akufo-Addo came into office.



He was also mentioned in a galamsey report by former environment minister.





"Out of sufferings have emerged the strongest souls, the most massive characters are seared with scars." — Kahil Gibran. — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) December 7, 2023

@kingpollo86: Out of corruption have emerged the strongest soul, the most massive characters are seared with stains- The Ghanaian YouthJ. K. Kwakye @JohnKwabenaKwa1: "African leaders are the "Lords of Poverty" on the continent.Afrosamurai @Proph3tofDoom: "For all who benefited at the expense of our great nation will pay with their bloodline"SelfRespect @AKUAGHANA1957: Dust you're, dust you shall return. Never forget, you too will waste away one day, it's just unfortunate we've allow to the first hand slices of the national cake. I can't blame you tho, we choose you and unfortunately we aren't learning to choose better, it is well.Simon Kofi Tettey @sktettey: I will be looking forward to reading your tweets when you go to opposition exactly 1 year from today@kaessuman, @Gen_Buhari_, @DennisMiraclesBen Tagoe @tagoe_b: Looks like you have given up on the Ghanaian economy, you don't tweet about it anymore1TOUCHA @enoch_ephraim: You no longer see the sufferings in the country abi? Or the grass is greener at where you stand?DAVID SANDOW @DAVIDSANDOW: Is this the Ghana Beyond aid your party promised us?Muṣṭafā @YoungSaeed: Your only suffering in life is when you got lashed at the kumeprɛko demo. Massa sit somewhere.F R E D™ @_FredLittle: Does this man pray to God for good health? I know We are all sinners but there are sins that I swear, God won't forgive you. Do you pray when you're about to sleep? What do you tell God? Till casket this what you gonna see even when you're in opposition. Bald manSARA