Politics of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Gabby roars as Akufo-Addo’s appointees toy with campaign

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is questioning why most appointees in the Akufo-Addo-led administration are yet to sell the party’s successes to canvass for votes ahead of the December 7 polls.



He has, however, commended Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, for her nationwide campaign tour describing her tenacity and zeal in campaigning for the ruling party as “exceptional”.



For Mr. Otchere-Darko, the best people to spread the good works of the government are the appointees but some act too “busy” to the campaign.



“For the ministers, CEOs and other appointees who are too ‘busy’ to the campaign, may I ask, who should campaign for you to be re-appointed?” the President’s cousin quizzed in a Facebook post.



Applauding the Ablekuma West MP who is embarking on a door to door campaign in her constituency, Mr. Otchere-Darko said: “Among the best messengers for the work this government is doing must be the appointees. I see Ursula to be among the exceptional ones because as MP she manages to do her constituency work and still travels the country and airwaves to tell the story of the ruling party.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.