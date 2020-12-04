Politics of Friday, 4 December 2020

Gabby responds to 'Nogokpo' invitation by Fiifi Kwetey

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Otchere-Darko has responded to the invitation extended to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by Fiifi Kwetey to go to Nogokpo and swear to the deity to prove that he is not corrupt.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) dared President Akufo-Addo to submit himself to a traditional deity to prove his innocence in a matter in which he is alleged to have received $40,000 as a bribe from an individual ostensibly to influence his office.



The party said the president has over the last four years hidden behind Christian rhetoric to defraud the state by superintending over dozens of corruption scandals.



Addressing a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, December 2 to present what the party says are incontrovertible evidence of the president engaged in bribe-taking, former Deputy Finance Minister and MP for Ketu South Fiifi Kwetey said the latest revelation confirms his party’s long-held view that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was only deceiving Ghanaians while it parades itself as a saint fighting corruption.



“I come from Nogokpo in the Volta Region and a few of you know Nogokpo, you dare not lie.”



“If President Akufo-Addo actually says he is not corrupt, let him come with me to Nogokpo and see whether he can lie there, he will not.”



“Because in the name of this ‘Holy and Holy’, he can swear in the Bible and lie because there is no fear.”



“When it is that you know that you cannot escape, you will not be able to lie and we will be able to establish that to you that all the things you are going to see the man,” he said.



But reacting to his comments in a tweet, Gabby who is also former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute said “Yes. He was a cabinet minister under John Mahama and probably penciled in as finance minister in the event of a Mahama victory. Just as well it is not likely!”





Let’s go to Nogokpo if you are not corrupt – Fiifi Kwetey to Akufo-Addo | Yes. He was a cabinet minister under John Mahama and probably penciled in as finance minister in the event of a Mahama victory. Just as well it is not likely! https://t.co/UG46Iyw9eO — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) December 3, 2020

