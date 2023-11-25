Gabby, others were behind our removal from the NPP – Hopeson Adorye alleges

Politics of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hopeson Adorye, one of the four members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who were recently removed from the party, has alleged that Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a stalwart of the party, was behind their removal.



According to him, Gabby and other people, whose names he withheld, pressured the leadership of the NPP to issue a press statement indicating that they had been removed from the NPP.



Adorye, who made this allegation in an interview on Okay FM, said that Gabby even texted him to ask him questions about his support for former NPP flagbearer hopeful and now leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, for which reason they were fired from the party.



“Gabby Otchere-Darko sent me a publication which indicated that he had said I would be voting skirt and blouse and asked me if that was my position. And I said yes, I support Alan because he (Alan) feeds me every month, he pays me every month, so I would support him any day.



“And he (Gabby) said 'thank you, I just wanted to establish that position'… some few days after this the statement was issued.



“… the statement was supposed to be released on Thursday but they decided to release it on Monday as a birthday present for me. I was told there were calls from Gabby and other people, I don’t want to mention, on Sunday for the statement to be released on Monday. Have you ever seen the NPP General Secretary releasing a statement at 6:00 am before, when there are so many issues in the country,” he said in Twi.



About removal of Hopesop Adorye, others from the NPP:



The NPP leadership announced on Monday, November 20, 2023, that Adorye, along with Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Nana Ohene Ntow, and Boniface Abubakar Saddique, are no longer members of the party due to their public endorsement and campaign for Independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen.



In an official statement, the NPP cited the quartet's "flagrant breach" of the party's constitution, specifically referring to Articles 3(5) (A)(4) and 3(9)(1). The party emphasized the importance of members abiding by and publicly upholding party decisions, as per Article 3(5) (A) (4).



Furthermore, Article 3(9) (I) states that any member supporting an independent candidate against the party's officially elected member automatically forfeits party membership.



The NPP urged its members to remain steadfast in supporting the officially elected Presidential Candidate, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, and to collaborate towards achieving victory in the upcoming 2024 polls.



Watch Hopeson Adorye’s remarks in the video below:





Gabby Otchere Darko forced National Executives to sack me from NPP



Hopeson Adorye pic.twitter.com/7z9g7T8gQO — Ing. Paul Afotey Quaye ???????? (@niiafoteyquaye) November 23, 2023

BAI/AE