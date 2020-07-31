Politics of Friday, 31 July 2020

Gabby hails Jean Mensa, EC for the 'best' registration exercise in Ghana's history

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Otchere Darko has hailed the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensah and her team at the Electoral Commission for delivering the best-organized voter registration exercise in the country.



Prior to the start of the exercise, the move faced stiff opposition from the opposition NDC and other political parties who believed that the timing was bad and that it was a move by the government and the EC to rig the impending election.



There were several resistance schemes used by the opposition including demonstrations and lawsuits to prevent the compilation of a new voters’ register.



However, the Supreme Court ruled that the Electoral Commission can go ahead with the compilation and also disallowed the use of the old Voters ID and birth certificate as a form of identification.



The exercise since its start has recorded one death in Banda and several injuries amidst firing of guns in several regions across the country.



Regardless of the challenges, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko believes that this is the most well-organized voters registration exercise the country has witnessed since the start of Democracy in Ghana.



Expressing his sentiment on the process he said “If Ghanaians will be truthful, this clearly has been the best organised voter registration exercise ever seen in this country, and clearly also the most complex. Well done to Jean Mensa and her team for a difficult job so far well executed”.



