Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga: 'You cannot but admire the NPP'

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a lawyer and prominent member of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, has reacted to seismic incidents that rocked the party and government earlier this week.
He believes that a move to thwart government business in Parliament has been handled well by the party and that in the end, the end goal will be that 'ultimately Ghana wins.'
"You cannot but admire the New Patriotic Party. In the end, the focus of all parties concerned is that ultimately Ghana wins and that is where all minds should be and we believe will be," Gabby posted in a tweet dated October 26.
The reaction came barely 24-hours after a group of about 80 Members of Parliament threatened to boycott government business if Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen are not relieved of their duties.
The MPs believe that the removal of both men from their posts will help reverse a downward trajectory of the Ghanaian economy which is suffering among others, rising inflation, acute currency depreciation and excruciating cost of doing business.
The NPP National Executives issued a statement hours after the October 25 press conference by the non-conformist MPs stressing that it was seized with the matter.
It is believed that the party leadership were in a meeting at the Presidency where, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo impressed on the MPs to allow Ofori-Atta to remain in charge for the next few weeks as government seeks to conclude a deal with the International Monetary Fund, IMF.
You cannot but admire the New Patriotic Party. In the end, the focus of all parties concerned is that ultimately Ghana wins and that is where all minds should be and we believe will be.— Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) October 26, 2022