You are here: HomeNews2021 04 14Article 1232053

General News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Ghana Guardian

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko loses father

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Dr Joseph Felix Boateng Otchere-Darko, father of Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko Dr Joseph Felix Boateng Otchere-Darko, father of Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Founder of Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, is mourning the death of his beloved father, Dr Joseph Felix Boateng Otchere-Darko.

Flashman, as he was popularly known, was born on June 8, 1937, died aged 84.

Though the cause of death is not immediately known, he is believed to have passed on on Monday, April 12, 2021.

Mr Otchere-Darko took to his Facebook page to announce his father’s demise on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, as he shares a photo in his memory.

His announcement has attracted commiseration messages from a number of followers.

Read the post below:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment