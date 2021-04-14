Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko loses father

General News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Founder of Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, is mourning the death of his beloved father, Dr Joseph Felix Boateng Otchere-Darko.



Flashman, as he was popularly known, was born on June 8, 1937, died aged 84.



Though the cause of death is not immediately known, he is believed to have passed on on Monday, April 12, 2021.



Mr Otchere-Darko took to his Facebook page to announce his father’s demise on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, as he shares a photo in his memory.



His announcement has attracted commiseration messages from a number of followers.



