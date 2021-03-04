Regional News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

GaDangme leaders must desist from land sales – Sam George

Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament, Nungo- Prampram Constituency

Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament, Ningo- Prampram Constituency, said unfortunately some of the chiefs and leaders have abandoned their traditional custodial role of protection of the culture of the people.



“Now they have assumed the role of selling lands, which has now become their priorities. As a result, some Ga Dangme Chiefs and leaders now hold family meetings in rented apartment, this is regrettable,” the Prampram MP stated.



Mr Sam George stated at a three-day leadership training conference held at Prampram by the Ga Dangme Warlords and War ladies on the theme: “Uplifting the image of our heritage”.



The Prampram MP described the rate at which land was sold by chiefs of the Ga and Dangme Communities to ‘strangers as heart-breaking and frustrating’.



"I have always been telling my chiefs that our culture is sinking and they have to stand tall and teach the young ones. We need to leave a legacy behind. But that will come from you as leaders because I am a politician,” he said.



He said: “Strangers are now our landlords and that has reduced the respect for the Ga Dangme people. Our children now know the culture and practices of other tribes more than their own Ga Dangme and I have been wondering if our leaders think about this".



Nii Kojo Mankattah IV, President of the Warlords and War ladies, commended the MP and appealed for more support as they embarked on plans to petition Parliament.



"It is time for Warlords and War ladies to be recognized just like chiefs have also been gazetted. We are now being tagged as Land Guards and have no respect in our communities.



“So we are planning to submit a Petition to the Speaker of Parliament and we shall call on you and other Ga Dangme MPs to lead us," he said.



The conference was attended by some Warlords and War ladies from all Ga Dangme Traditional areas as well as some Prominent Chiefs, Pastors and Imams.