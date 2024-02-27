GaDangme NDC caucus meets Greater Accra Regional Executive Committee

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: Nicholas Tetteh, Contributor

The leadership of the GaDangme caucus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), visited the party's Greater Accra Regional Executive Committee to officially familiarize the association with the region and request its support.



All loyal party supporters of Ga and Dangme origins in the Greater Accra Region are members of the GaDangme caucus.



On February 20, 2024, an official delegation headed by Andrews Nii Okaikwei, the chairman of the NDC GaDangme council, and other executive members paid a visit to the Greater Accra Regional Executive Committee's headquarters.



The Greater Regional chairman of the NDC, Nii Ashie Moore on behalf of the regional executives received the delegation and addressed the group about the region’s intention.



According to the Chairman, the region has acknowledged the group as being fully affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“I would like to say that the Greater Regional Executive Committee from today has accepted and recognized this group as it is made up of the NDC’s loyal members. The region will extend this recognition to the other constituencies and regions”, he said.



The regional chairman also assured that the region will continue to support the association in carrying out election activities for the NDC in all constituencies in the country.



Nii Ashie Moore also charged the group to work relentlessly to ensure that all NDC parliamentary candidates contesting in the Greater Accra Region, as well as the party’s presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama win the 2024 general election.



“Let us make it our duty to ensure that the contesting NDC’s MPs in the Greater Accra Region win their sits. I also encourage the leadership to work to bring back H. E John Dramani Mahama to the sit”, he added.



To curb unanticipated failure, the regional chairman implored the leadership of the GaDangme caucus to consider the opinions and concerns of the region in their efforts for a massive victory for the NDC.



GaDangme Caucus chairman, Andrews Nii Okaikwei pledged that the association would not operate in a state of isolation but would maintain ongoing ties with the region to achieve the party's goals.



The other delegation of the GaDangme caucus includes the first vice chairman, Ambassador Molly Enim Addo, Nii Asiahene of Osu, the organizer, Julius Neequaye Kotey, and Isaac Shai Odamtten, MP for Tema East Constituency.



