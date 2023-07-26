GaDangme Kiel supplies building materials for construction of maternity ward at prampram

General News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: Nii Ayitey Armah, Contributor

GaDangme Kiel Schleswwig-Holstein (GADKSH) under the leadership of Gabriel Afotey Quaye and Jeffery Odonkor, on July 25, 2023, supplied three trips of chippings for the commencement of the construction of a proposed two-storey ultra-modern maternity ward at Prampram polyclinic in the Ningo-Prampram district.



Originally, the state-of-art facility was to be constructed at the Ningo Health Center after a visit by GaDangme Kiel in 2021. On September 2, 2021, GADKSH made some donations to the health facility and conditions surrounding childbirth as well as the state of the maternity ward propelled them the support the community by constructing an ultra-modern facility for the people.



Through the health directorate of Ningo/Prampram District Assembly and the traditional authority, it was agreed that the project be brought to Prampram Polyclinic since the government is in the process of constructing a hospital with ancillary facilities in Ningo.



GADKSH in collaboration with GaDangme Europa(Association of GaDangmes in Europe), Nyɛmimɛi Akpee (Belgium) and Abladei Women Organization(Awo- Ghana) are the main financiers of the project.



Presenting the building materials on behalf of GADKSH, Mr Peter Ala Adjetey (Deputy Treasurer-GADKSH) expressed their readiness to bring the project into reality and called on other philantropic organisations to come on board to support the project.



He indicated that the next consignment of building materials will arrive in September.



He pleaded with the polyclinic to make available the necessary storage facilities to cater for the building materials when they arrive.



Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, Madam Doreen, the Administrator of Prampram Polyclinic thanked GADKSH and its collaborating organisations and called on others to support such a commendable initiative to help bring the needed development in Ningo-Prampram.



On his part, Dr. Adda, the Medical Superintendant of Prampram Polyclinic was pleased with the GaDangme Community in Europe for such a laudable initiative.



He indicated that the project will increase the bed capacity of the polyclinic and reduce the incident where patients sleep on the floor as well as early discharge of patients due to no-bed syndrome.



He is of the view that the ultra-modern facility will help the polyclinic render quality maternal health care service which will in turn save the lives of patients and their newly born babies.