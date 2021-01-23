Regional News of Saturday, 23 January 2021

Source: GNA

Ga West MCE calls on Ghanaians to abide by coronavirus protocols

Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson, Ga West Municipal Chief Executive

Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson, the Ga West Municipal Chief Executive, has called on Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols to help prevent the spread of the disease.



He said the disease was real and that the only way to avoid the spread was for everyone to observe the wearing of the nose mask, regular washing of the hands under running water, sanitizing of the hands and social distancing.



Mr Wilkinson made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Amasaman when the Water and Sanitation for Urban Poor (WSUP), a non-governmental organization, with the support of the UK Government donated personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the Ga West Municipal Assembly to assist in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19.



The items include 27 veronica buckets, 27 packets of Lifebuoy soaps, 15 boxes of sanitizers, which were to be distributed to communities and schools in the municipality.



He urged parents to take the lead in observing the protocols for their children to learn from them since the virus was no respecter of age.



Mr John Alate, the Programmes Manager of WSUP, who made the presentation, gave the assurance of his organisation’s continuous support to help prevent the spread of the disease.