Ga Traditional Women storm Despite Media over Mzbel's fraud allegation

play videoThe women expressed their anger to management of Despite Media

A number of women from the Ga traditional area stormed the offices of Despite Media Group on Saturday afternoon to register their displeasure at some allegations made by Musician Mzbel against them.



Mzbel on the 16th of January, 2021 on UTV, accused the Ga Traditional court of fraud.



According to the Ghanaian songstress, she claimed that the Chief Priest of the council has defrauded her to the tune of GHC 2,000 over a case she brought before the them against Afia Schwarzenegger.



Mzbel indulged the services of the ‘Nai we’ to solve a fracas and claimed the Chief Priest took Ghs2,000 from her, whiles giving the assurance that her matter will be resolved in a very short time.



According to her, the matter has been pending for weeks, only for her to be told that the chief priest of the Ga Traditional Council is on admission at a health facility.



This according to the Ga Traditional priests is a dent on the image and credibility of their culture and traditions, and therefore came to express their anger to management of Despite Media because Mzbel used their platform to disgrace them.



The traditional elderly women dressed in red, black and white, numbering about 10 came to the premises of Despite Media on Saturday afternoon January 21, 2021 with eggs, pots and bottles of Schnapp to chant and perform ritual in the middle of the road.



