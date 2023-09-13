Ga North Municipal Assembly receives contributions towards security enhancement

Regional News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ga North Municipal Assembly has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening security and safety measures within the municipality.



Recognizing the increasing population and property developments in the area, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Simons Sekyim, has stressed that the Assembly has made it a top priority to enhance overall security.



Key areas of focus for the Assembly include fuel allocation and the maintenance of patrol vehicles, both of which are essential components of an effective security system.



Simons Sekyim emphasized the necessity of expanding security efforts in alignment with the municipality's growth.



In addressing the challenge of providing adequate logistics for security and safety personnel, he stated that the Assembly has sought collaborative efforts in this regard.



He added that the municipality recognizes that neither the central government nor the Assembly alone can fully meet the requirements of these dedicated personnel who work to maintain law and order.



He was speaking at a breakfast meeting recently convened at Korkdam Hotel with local businessmen.



The primary goal of this gathering was to raise funds to bolster security efforts in the municipality.



Simons Sekyim announced, "We are delighted to announce that the Ga North Municipal Assembly has allocated 12 motorbikes to the police force, further enhancing their capabilities in ensuring the security and safety of Ga North residents and businesses."



The breakfast meeting also achieved support from local businessmen and community members.



Contributions in the form of motorbikes and financial resources were made to reinforce the efforts of security personnel.



These contributions he explained underscored the community's dedication to creating a safer and more secure environment for everyone in the municipality.



















