Ga North MCE cuts sod for construction of six-unit classroom block for Abensu

The Ga North Municipal Assembly (GNMA) has cut the sod for the commencement of work on a two-storey educational facility at Abensu.



The 6-unit classroom block will accommodate basic school students with a staff common room, washrooms and other ancillary facilities.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mrs. Gertrude Ankrah speaking at a brief ceremony held on Wednesday, 2nd December 2020 at the Abensu Quarters, said the project forms part of efforts to encourage education within the municipality by creating a conducive environment for teaching and learning.



She said creating an enabling environment for effective teaching and learning is the topmost priority of the government, for which reason it has decided to use part of the assembly’s common fund to provide educational infrastructure for the community.



“Today, we are cutting sod for work to begin, it is part of the good works of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who has prioritized education and had initiated several policies to not only improve teaching and learning but also to make education more attractive and accessible to Ghanaians” she stated.



She disclosed that upon completion of the project, the school feeding program will be rolled out to improve enrolment, attendance, and retention.



The MCE however, expressed disappointment about the fact that the Community has since been accommodating workers into the Agric sector yet it lacked the necessary developmental facilities.



On his part, Member of Parliament for Trobu constituency, Mr. Moses Anim assured residents of swift measures underway to address some of the glaring road challenges facing the community.



He said works on the dilapidated Abensu-Pokuase Teacher Kope footbridge will soon receive the necessary attention to avert any pending danger.



He, therefore, appealed to the chiefs and people of the Abensu community to vote for him in the upcoming elections for a massive development in the area.

