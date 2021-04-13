Ga Manye to arrive in Ghana Tuesday April 13th

Regional News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

The Paramount Queen of the Ga State, Naa Deidei Omaadro III will on Tuesday 13th April 2021, return to Ghana from New York after five years.



Naa Deidei Omaadro III who was enstooled in 1963 and has reigned for 58 years left for the United States in 2012, returned briefly in 2016 and left the same year due to her medical condition.



The Paramount Queen of the Ga State would be received at the Kotoka International Airport Terminal 3 by Nii Adote Otintor II, Sempe Mantsɛ & Ag. President of the Ga Traditional Council, Numo Akwaa Mensah, Nai Wulomo - High Priest, other Ga Queen Mothers, Woryei, Obonufoi among others.



Other dignitaries expected to be present in welcoming Accra's longest ever Queen mother include the former Speaker of the Parliament, Rt. Hon. Prof. Mike Ocquaye, Greater Accra representatives of the council of state, Hon. Stanley Adjiri Blankson and Enoch Teye Mensah, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Henry Quartey, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Ayorkor Botchwey as well as Hon Adjei Sowah and Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije current and immediate past Mayor of Accra respectively.



The rest are the Greater Accra Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Divine Otoo Agorhom, Hon. Oboshie Sai Cofie, Dr Lord Commey, Hon. Naa Torshie Lartey, Hon. Dr Okoe Boye, Hon. Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo and Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Member of Parliament for the Ododiodio constituency.



Naa Deidei Omaadro III will also be cheered with Obonu display and adorning of Nyanyra after which she will leave to the Gã Mantsɛ Sɛ̃i shiã and later to her Dansoman Residence.