Ga Manye receives rousing welcome as she returns home

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

The Paramount Queen of the Ga State, Naa Deedee Omaadru III has returned to Ghana after a five-year stay in the United States of America.



She was received at the VIP lounge of the Kotoka International Airport on Tuesday by a high powered Ga delegation led by Nii Adote Otintor III, the Acting President of the Ga Traditional Council amidst pomp and pageantry and a rich display of Ga culture and tradition.



Other notable members of the welcoming delegation were the Greater Accra representative of the council of state, Hon. Stanley Adjiri Blankson, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Henry Quartey, Hon Mohammed Adjei Sowah and Hon. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije current and immediate past Mayor of Accra respectively.



The rest are the Greater Accra Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Divine Otoo Agorhom, Hon. Oboshie Sai Cofie, Dr Lord Commey and Hon. Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo and a host of others.



Delivering a brief welcome address, Mr Sowah expressed the joy her return had aroused in the hearts of all well-meaning Gas.



"We're extremely grateful for your return and the presence of all political heads across the political divide, our chiefs, queens, elders of the Ga state are united in welcoming you.



It's significant to say that we are very much united and the Ga-Adangbe people have taken their place in the system of governance in this country," he emphasised.



Naa Ga, who was visibly overwhelmed by the reception accorded her expressed her appreciation to the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the people of the Ga State and some key personalities for the significant roles they had played to ensure she reigns successfully.



"I thank Nii Agyiri Blankson and Dr Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije for their immense support. I'm happy to have come to meet people from both NPP and NDC, that is what I like so that one day when the almighty God calls me to rest I will be carried around the world for people to see that I also played my part so thank you all."



She further re-echoed the need for people of the Ga State to unite to propel massive development in the area as well as safeguard the future of the Ga child.



The Ga Manye was later paraded through some historic streets in Accra and was later welcomed by the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II at the Gã Mantsɛ Sɛ̃i shiã with the performance of some traditional rites and customs.



