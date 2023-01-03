Ga Mantse to support education of less privileged in Jamestown

Regional News of Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Source: GNA

The Ga Mantse, Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has pledged to support the education of less privileged children in communities within Ga State to secure better future for them.



He said the education of children was important to the Ga Paramount Stool hence the decision to support such children.



The Ga Mantse disclosed this at this year’s ‘Kinka Blonya’ organised for children in and around Jamestown in Accra.



The annual event organised by the Ga Mantse is to put smiles on the faces of children in the area, especially the less privileged ones.



The New Year Children’s party is to also strengthen relationship between the children and the Ga Mantse and to bring hope to the Ga Child.



King Teiko Tsuru urged parents and children who were facing financial challenges to avail themselves for the necessary assistance to be in school.



He said: “Kinka Blonya is not going to be food and drinks only. The education development of the Ga Paramount stool is key. Every child of school going age must be in school and so, if you know that your parents are unable to afford your educational needs, tell them to bring you to the Ga Mantse Palace for the necessary assistance.”



Madam Grace Coleman, a representative from the Social Welfare Department of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), advised the children to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the King to achieve their career goals.



“Education is very important, I know there is free education in the system so I urge you all to pay attention to your education because you can realise your potential and talent through education, which will make you responsible citizens and that is when our communities will develop, ” she said.



Hundreds of children were treated to food, drinks and music at the Bukom Park, James Town in Accra.



The children played with bouncing castles, trampoline, slides and had their faces painted.



Children who spoke to the GNA expressed satisfaction and prayed for more of such programmes.