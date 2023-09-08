Ga Mantse officially informs Otumfuo of the death of the Queen Mother of the Ga State

Regional News of Friday, 8 September 2023

The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, on Thursday, September 7, 2023, informed the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, of the death of the Queen Mother of the Ga State.



The Queen Mother of the Ga State, Her Royal Majesty Naa Dedei Omaadru III, died on December 26, 2022, in Accra.



Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II sent a delegation of some of his sub-chiefs to officially inform the Otumfuo of the death of Naa Dedei Omaadru III and also inform him of the plans for her burial.



A video of the Ga Mantse’s delegation interacting with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his subjects at the Manhyia Palace was shared by Kumasi-based Opemsuo Radio.



A member of the delegation invited the Otumfuo to sign the book of condolences for the late queen which had also been signed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“We have opened the book of condolence which has been signed by President Akufo-Addo. The Ga Mantse says he would be happy if the Asantehene and his people would also come and sign the book of condolences. If he can’t be present, we would be happy if he could send one of his sub-chiefs to do so on his behalf,” he said in Twi.



The Otumfuo, in his remarks, thanked the Ga Manste, whom he described as his brother, for the gesture and the invitations.



He expressed his condolence to Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and the people of the Ga land.



About the death of the Queen Mother:



The death of the queen mother, according to a report by Dailyguidenetwork.com, was announced by the Chief of Protocol and Communication for the Ga Traditional Council, Ambassador S. J. K. Parker on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, on behalf of the head of the Ga State, His Majesty Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.



According to the announcement, the late queen mother, known in private life as Naa Dedei Ablah died on December 26, 2022, in Accra.



“The late queen mother sought the welfare of the girl-child and women so as to safeguard their future, setting a remarkable example of leadership to the queen mothers in the Ga state. She stood for peace and unity and promoted not only for the Ga state but for all Ghanaians and also advocated for a united approach to meaningful development for her people,” the Chief of Protocol and Communication said.



The office of the Ga Mantse noted the outstanding charitable projects undertaken by Naa Dedei Omaadru III during her time and her outstanding leadership traits.



As part of her funeral arrangements, the Ga Mantse’s Office announced that the late queen mother will be laid to rest on April 29, 2023, while a book of condolence will be opened at the Ga Traditional Council office on February 13, 2023, at Kaneshie in Accra.



