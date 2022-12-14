Ga Mantse elevates 6 stools to paramountcy

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ga Mantse, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has elevated six chiefs in the Ga State to paramount chiefs’ status at a ceremony in Accra where they swore allegiance to the king.



The newly paramount chiefs include Akanmadjen Manste, Nii Ayikai III; Otublohum Mantse, Nii Dodoo Nsaki II; Sempe Mantse, Nii Adote Otintor II; Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi-Bonte II; Abola Mantse, Nii Ahele Nunoo III and Asere Tsono Mantse, Nii Quao Donkor II.



However, Nii Quao Donkor II could not make it to the ceremony. The chiefs have also signed an agreement with the Ga Mantse, to maintain to their status at the Ga Traditional Council.



In 1998, the then Ga Mantse, Nii Amugi Sorsey, initiated the move to get all 12 divisions of the Ga State elevated to paramountcy status, but only six were granted; namely, Tema, Nungua, Osu, Teshie, La and Ngleshie Alata.



This success by King Tackie Tsuru after a 24-year hiatus will enable the Ga State in its various divisions to rally behind the Ga Mantse to pursue his agenda of unity and development which has eluded the Ga State for a very long time.







The Ga king (2nd from left) embracing Nii Ayi-Bonte II (left), Gbese Mantse, after the latter had danced





In a report by Graphic.com.gh, Akanmadjen Manste, Nii Ayikai III, swore allegiance to the Ga Mantse on behalf of the six chiefs before their elevation and promised to answer King Tackie Tsuru's call whenever he needed them.



"We will respond to your call whether rain or shine," he said.







Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II (right), the Ga Mantse, presenting the certificate to Nii Adote Otintor II (left), Sempe Mantse





The chiefs later took turns receiving documents from the Ga Mantse confirming their new status.



The ceremony attracted traditional leaders from all the Ga state traditional councils to grace the occasion.









AM/BOG