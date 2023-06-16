Ga East MCE presents sanitary pads to pupils - assures of her support for the girl-child education and development

General News of Friday, 16 June 2023

Source: Ga East Municipal Assembly

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, has presented 315 packs of sanitary pads to JHS 3 pupils of Abokobi Presby Basic School.



This forms part of her initiative to support girl-child education and development in the Municipality.



The presentation which took place at the Zimmermann Presbyterian Church, Abokobi, on Thursday, saw the each of the girls receive three packs of sanitary pads.



Elizabeth Kaakie Mann stressed the need for girls at the puberty and adolescent ages to be supported to take care of their physical growth and emotional needs in order to stay healthy and be focused on their studies.



The MCE asserted that menstrual hygiene is vital in the girl-child education and must be integrated into their curricular activities to ensure that much attention is paid to their development in this sense.



She acknowledged the challenges some girls face in acquiring sanitary pads, hence her contribution to help mitigate their plights, no matter how little it may seem.



Kaakie Mann seized the opportunity to educate the girls on the proper use and disposal of sanitary pads and encouraged them to report to their assigned teachers while in school and their parents at home when they observe any unusual changes in their menstrual cycle.



She further implored them to study hard and excel in their upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in order to be placed in the school of their choice and benefit from the Free Senior High School Education policy by the Government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Elizabeth Kaakie Mann thanked the New Horizon Cold Store, Kwabenya, Goil Fuel Station, Kwabenya, Stages Restaurant, Haatso, Top Herbal, Agbogba, Abokobi Rural Bank, Phyto Ryker, and Lexta Gh. Ltd for their diverse contributions to the initiative.



The Municipal Director of Education (MDE), Mr. Eric Sey, commended the Municipal Chief Executive for her noble gesture and her commitment towards enhancing basic education in the Municipality.



The Abokobi District Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev. Edmund Mensah, expressed delight at the initiative by the Hon. MCE and asked that she pays regular visit to the schools.



The Municipal HIV/AIDS Focal Person, Hamdia Tamimu, together with the Health Promotion Officer at the Municipal Health Directorate, Samuel Agyare, used the platform to educate the school children on HIV/AIDS.



The event was also attended by the School Health Education Programme (SHEP) Coordinator, Madam Dorothy Owusu, Head of Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, Ms. Christine Osei-Bonsu, Procurement Officer, Rockson Bukari Yusuf, Akua Korankye, AD1, among others, as well as Headmasters and teachers of the school.











