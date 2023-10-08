Ga East MCE presents five overlock machines to Abokobi Tailors' and Dressmakers' Association

Regional News of Sunday, 8 October 2023

Source: Ga East Municipal Assembly

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, has presented five (5) overlock sewing machines to the Abokobi Tailors' and Dressmakers' Association.



The gesture is part of the Assembly's support towards enhancing the training and employment of unemployed youth in the Municipality.



Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann charged the Association to ensure the equipment are put to proper and judicious use to benefit the members.



She also appealed to them to encourage their members to pay their fees and levies to the since the Assembly depends on such monies to develop the Municipality.



President of the Association, Madam Lucy Ansah, expressed utmost gratitude to the Hon. MCE for the gesture and her continued support for them.



The Hon. MCE was supported by the Presiding Member (PM), Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum, and the Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD), Mr. Nii-Amarh Ashitey, among other Heads of Departments to make the presentation.