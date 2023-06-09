Ga East MCE leads tree planting exercise to mark 2023 edition of Green Ghana Day

Regional News of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: Ga East Municipal Assembly

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), of the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, early Friday morning led some Senior Officers of the Assembly to plant trees to commemorate the 2023 edition of the Green Ghana Day.



The Green Ghana Day was instituted by the Government in 2021 through the Ministry of Lands, Forestry and Natural Resources, and the Forestry Commission, as part of an aggressive national afforestation programme to restore the lost forest cover of the country and to contribute to the global effort to mitigate climate change.



This year's, under the theme: "Our Forests, Our Health", targeted the planting of 10 million tree seedlings throughout the country.



In the Ga East Municipality, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, accompanied by some Senior Officers of the Assembly, planted trees around the office building with other activities taking place in some schools.



She praised the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for the iniative which she believes is the right response to addressing climate change and its debilitating effects.



"This initiative is the right call for us as a nation and people to see to the need to protect our environment by planting trees to improve the vegetation cover of our country."



"We all feel the effects of the weather these days and we need to be very conscious of the environment and protect it to sustain us", she remarked.



"Our President and the government have done well by bringing this initiative to bare. Let us all embrace it and even go further and plant trees around our residences, places of work and worship, etc.", She added.



The Parks and Gardens and the Department of Agriculture led in the distribution of over 1,000 seedlings to some residents who trooped to the Assembly premises to take theirs.



The Municipal Director of Agriculture (MDA), Ms. Marian Mawunyo Dompey, expressed satisfaction with the interest shown by the residents in the Green Ghana Day tree planting exercise.



She was particularly excited about the enthusiasm of staff in picking some of the seedlings to plant in their various residences and other places.



The Head of Parks and Gardens, Madam Janet Oboni, indicated that her outfit will endeavour to follow up and guide those who took the seedlings to ensure they are planted properly and nurtured to grow to serve the purpose of the exercise.



She appealed to the residents to call at her outfit for any assistance possible, even beyond the Green Ghana Day, indicating that the Assembly has a nursery that grows various fruit and plant seedlings, including various flower species, and encouraged them to patronize it at highly subsidized prices.



An NGO, Sheela Sakyi Oppong Foundation, also collaborated with the Municipal Education Directorate to observe the day at the Abokobi Presby School and others in the Municipality by joining the teachers and pupils to plant trees on the school compounds.



