Ga East MCE hands over brand new pick-up to Assembly to enhance revenue mobilization

Regional News of Saturday, 10 December 2022

Source: Ga East PR Unit

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, has delivered a brand new Toyota Hilux Pick-Up to the Assembly as part of her commitment towards improving revenue mobilization and administrative operations.



At a brief ceremony on Thursday, 8th December, 2022, at the premises of the Assembly, to hand over the vehicle, Hon. Kaakie Mann reiterated her determination to see the Assembly generate internally the needed revenue to undertake more development projects in the Municipality.



She indicated that her target is to purchase two Pick-Ups this year and assured Management that she will work tirelessly to achieve the set target.



She urged Management to take good care of the vehicle and maximize the purpose for which it was brought.