Ga East MCE commissions modern sanitary facility at Boi built from One Million Per Constituency fund

Regional News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, has commissioned a modern sanitary facility at Boi.



This project, among others funded through the One Million Dollars Per Constituency Initiative by the Government in the Municipality, started in 2019.



The twelve (12)-seater watercloset toilet facility has special seats designed for Persons with Disability (PWDs) and a bathhouse fitted with four (4) showers for use by mainly persons in transit and residents without such facility in their houses.



When Hon. Kaakie Mann assumed office in October, 2021, she made it a priority to complete all uncompleted previous projects for use.



Addressing residents at a brief commissioning ceremony, Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, said she was very much interested in human development and not only the provision of infrastructure.



"Development is not only about constructing roads, toilets, etc., but it is also about how to help the human being develop. This is my personal philosophy, and that is why I have even included bathhouse in the design for those in the area without one and visitors", Hon. Kaakie Mann stated.



She appealed to the residents, especially opinion leaders of the community, to own the facility and ensure that it is maintained well to last long and serve the good people of the community.



The Hon. MCE further assured the residents of her commitment towards improving roads and drains in the area to enhance the socio-economic lives of the people in the Municipality.



The Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD), Mr. Nii-Amarh Ashitey, urged the users of the facility to abide by the laid down regulations to keep it clean at all times, indicating that the Environmental Health Officers will regularly visit and inspect its usage.



He commended the Hon. MCE for not abandoning the project but effortlessly working to complete it for use.



Hon. Moses Ola Dowuona, Assembly Member for Abokobi, thanked the Hon. MCE and the Assembly for seeing the need in completing the facility to address a teething sanitation challenge in the community.



He pledged to supervise its operation and work with the opinion leaders and Unit Committee Members to maintain the facility to last long and serve its purpose.



Among the officials from the Assembly at the programme were Engineer in-charge of Estates, Yusif Oscar Mohammed, Environmental Health Officer, Dorcas Obeg Danquah, and Public Relations Officer, Okunyin Boaz Orlan-Hackman.



Some members of the Boi traditional authority, Imam for Boi, a former Assembly Member for Abokobi, Hon. Vialla Antonio, and Treasurer of the Pantang Area Water and Sanitation Scheme, Nii Laryea were al





