Ga East MCE calls for unity as Akporman-Boi clinic is opened

Health News of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Source: Evans Obiri, contributor

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, has appealed to leaders and residents of Akporman and Boi to coexist peacefully to faclitate the speedy development of the communities. She made this call at a durbar to officially open the Akporman-Boi Clinic located at Boi to the general publuc to access healthcare services.



The Clinic is a Social Investment Fund (SIF) project completed in late 2019 but has not been in use due to the lack of the required equipment and certification to commence operations.



Upon her assumption into office in October last year, Hon. Kaakie Mann moved to get the facility functional by initiating processes to operationalize it.



In June last year, the Hon. MCE handed over various medical items to the Health Directorate for the operationalization of the Clinic, tasking them to ensure the facility starts operations within the shortest possible time.



This followed the request by the Health Directorate for the purchase of some essential items needed to start running Out-Patience Department (OPD) services, the Assembly has granted their wish and procured the items.



The items included manual 3-beds, refrigerators, deluxe stethoscopes, Omron X4 apparatus and nebulizers, digital thermometers and weighing scales, and paramedic plus oximeters.



Additionally, the Assembly provided streetlights which were complemented by the Boi Residents' Association's to illuminate the premises and improve security.



This made it possible for the Health Directorate to begin basic healthcare services including weighing and secured National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) certification to enable the people access it.



On Thursday, 12th January, 2023, a durbar of the chiefs and people of the communities was held at Boi, where the facility is located, to symbolize the officially opening of the facility to the residents to access healthcare services.



Addressing the gathering, Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, indicated that it was necessary for the chiefs and people to dwell together in peace and unity which is a catalyst for their development.



She stated that the clinic was for all to access but not limited to any sect of the communities, stressing its overiding significance and benefits to their health needs.



Hon. Kaakie Mann assured the traditional leaders of her and the Assembly's determination to facilitate the acquisition of all the requisite logistics to ensure the facility operates optimally to address the basic health needs of the people.



The Presiding Member (PM), Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum, advised the people to take their health issues seriously and register for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to enable them access the approved services.



The Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD), Mr. Emmanuel Kwame Kungi, charged the leaders of the community to own the facility and help maintain it to serve its purpose, while urging unity to aid easy and speedy development.



He urged the people to visit the facility regularly for healthcare and not wait till their conditions worsen, encouraging them to take advantage of the NHIS to access the prescribed services.



Hon. Moses Ola Dowuona, the Assembly Member for Abokobi Electoral Area, who has been instrumental in the construction and subsequent operationalization of the Clinic, thanked the Hon. MCE and the Assembly for the swiftness in ensuring its functionality.



The Regent of Boi, Nii Narku Nortey, and Chief of Akporman, Nii Adjei Akpor I, both expressed gratitutde to the Assembly and Hon. MCE for their efforts in advancing the developmental cause of the communities with the former appealing for an Ambulance for the facility to serve the people in the area.



The durbar was attended by a cross-section of the communties including representatives of the Boi Residents' Association, Boi Muslim Chief, Chief Yawuza Abubakar, Police Commander for the Ayi-Mensah-Abokobi District, Chief Superintendent Edward Tetteh, Crime Officer, DSP Asante, Heads of Departments and Units, among others.



The facility has an Outpatient Department (OPD), wards, consulting rooms, among others and connected to electricity with water from a mechanized borehole.