Ga East Assembly partners GSS, GIZ to launch mobile apps to address sanitation and gender-based challenges

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Source: Ga East Municipal Assembly

The Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA) and the Ghana Statistical Service, in partnership with GIZ, have outdoored two (2) Mobile Apps namely, the “CleanApp Ghana” and "Let's Talk" to help address the teething sanitation challenges in the country and a medium for reporting on Gender-based violence, respectively.



The Apps, designed to use Citizen-Generated Data (CGD) to facilitate solutions for the nation’s sanitation situation, was developed by CERSGIS, an IT firm, with GIZ providing the financial and technical support in collaboration with the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).



The project was first piloted in the Ga East Municipality and three others; Ho, Techiman and West Gonja Municipalities, respectively in 2020 and it is now scaled up nationwide.



This is aimed at leveraging technology and innovation to collect Citizen-Generated Data on Waste and Gender-based violence to be used for effective waste management in the country.



The objective of the Project is to explore the potential of CGD as a complementary data source for official statistics through pilot projects by exploring the use of CGD methodologies to collect data on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and solid waste management for SDGs 5.2.2; 11.7.2; 16.1.3; 11.6.1.



It also to augment statistics production for evidence-based decision-making at the sub-national level and document and share learning with National Statistical Systems and evidence community.



The Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, after a brief report and video presentation of the Mobile Apps demonstrated to key stakeholders invited to the launch by a representative from the Ghana Statistical Service, officially launched the project Apps.



She appealed to the residents to embrace the Apps, share it on their various WhatsApp group platforms, and educate their members to effectively use the Apps to report their complaints and challenges pertaining to Sanitation and Gender-based violences within their community as it serves as a faster and more accurate means to address their grievances.



The “CleanApp Ghana” and "Let's Talk" Apps can be accessed by downloading and installing it from the Google Play Store on an android phone or you can dial the short codes: *902*58#, for the CleanApp and *800*818# for the "Let's Talk" App and follow the operational instructions to report on any sanitation nuisance in your community within the Ga East Municipality.







Prior to the launch of the Apps, a two (2)-day training workshop was organized for the District Technical Team on the 4th and 5th May, 2023 at the Municipal Assembly Hall at Abokobi, where the members were trained on how to use them and to be able to transfer the knowledge acquired to the community members during the sensitization activities.