Ga-Dangme Lands Administration moves to assert control over Accra land

The Ga-Dangme Lands Administration has moved to assert control over lands within the Greater Accra Region.



In a statement issued on November 8, 2023, the GDLA emphasized that it has the constitutional mandate to lay claim to custodianship of lands within the region.



It therefore urged the Ghana Police Service to collaborate with it and help secure peace in the region.



The Ga-Dangme Lands Administration (GDLA) was set up as a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) by the highest Traditional Authority of the Ga-Dangme Traditional Areas of the Ga-Dangme Kingdom (Greater Acera Region), viz:



1. Tunmaa of Acera, the first Dynasty and Kingdom of the "Ga's.



2. Numo Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua (Shitse),



3. Nae Wulomo of Acera (Shitse).



4. Asere of Acera (Shitse)



The listed above traditional powers are the custodian owners of all the Land of the Greater Accra Region. It is their wish to consolidate their traditional powers over the Land, and are set to protect and empower their people.



The GDLA thus hereby as law requires seek to bring the GA-Dangme people together as one unique people with a common cultural heritage, and to ensure sanity, proper order and security on their lands and landed properties.



The GDLA stands on its mandate, backed by law, among other functions, as a Traditional Arbitration Office, working within the remit of the Alternative Resolution Act 2010 (Aet 798).



Furthermore, we refer to the Land Act 2020 (Act 1036), Section 98(1), which states that: "An action concerning any land or interest in land in a registration district shall not be commenced in any court unless the procedures for resolution of disputes under the Alternative Resolution Act 2010 (Act 798) have been exhausted."



This Act confers on the above-named Traditional Authorities and by extension the GDLA the right of arbitration.



Referring to the traditional powers that gave birth to the GDLA, we respectfully wish to advise the Police not be seen to undermine the authority of the GDLA, but rather collaborate with it for intelligence gathering, and respect the prescriptions of the spirit of the Law to achieve the common goal of ensuring peace, security and order in the Land.



