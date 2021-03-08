Regional News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: GNA

GWCL starts water rationing in Koforidua

The GWCL has urged everyone to use treated water judiciously

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) office in the Eastern Region has started rationing water to consumers in 30 communities in and around Koforidua, the regional capital.



The decision follows the implementation of a water demand programme by the country’s water management body to promote efficient and equitable use of potable water.



Management of the Company said rationing water during the period would help serve customers in the affected communities better and address the increasing demand for drinkable water by customers.



The GWCL, which said this in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency over the weekend, indicated that the water distribution would be done at three days intervals.



The affected areas include Srodae, Adweso, Reigning Power, Anlo Town, Two Streams, Korley Nkwanta, Pipeline, Kantudo, Acheampong, Trom, Betom, Agyeiwaa Lodge and Galloway.



Others are Bonya, Okorase, Hackman, Prisons, Asokore Fire Service, Kotech, Intravenous, Apenkwa, Monrovia, Atekyem, Dasebre Estate, Nyamekrom, Old Estate, SSNIT, Osabene and Mile 50 Junction 1.



Management of the company expressed regret for the inconvenience the decision might cause consumers and advised residents in the areas to store water always.



It also urged everyone to use treated water judiciously.