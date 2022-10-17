GWCL spends GH¢80,000 daily to produce clean water - Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 17 October 2022

President Akufo-Addo has lamented the implication of illegal mining (galamsey) in the country.



According to him, it used to cost Ghana Water Company Limited an amount of GHC7,000 to treat water but now it cost the company GHC80,000 Ghana cedis a day for water treatment due to the impact of illegal mining.



Speaking in Konongo in the Ashanti Region as part of his tour of the region on Monday, October 17, Mr Akufo-Addo said



“I am particularly concerned about the danger to the water source, because, for instance [in Konongo], because of the galamsey phenomenon, the cost of production of water by the GWCL has gone up from GHC7,000 per day to now, GHC80,000 per day. It is clear that we all have to cooperate to put a stop to this galamsey menace,” 3news.com quoted Akufo-Addo.



Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to the fight against galamsey and how his government is eager to stop the menace.



He said the government’s efforts to fight the issue have recently made the matter topical.



“We are here to eradicate galamsey, and surely, it will be eradicated. No government has shown that resilience in the fight against galamsey,” he said on Sunday, October 16, when he called on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as part of his 4-day tour to the Ashanti region.



He indicated further that “one issue that has generated negative public criticism is galamsey. Though it attracted less public discussion before my tenure, it is the talk of the town, even among traditional leaders.



“This means the issue is common and calls for all hands on deck to bring it to an end."



