GWCL repairs burst pipeline at Kpong Treatment Plant

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: GNA

The Tema Regional Office of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has moved in to repair a burst transmission pipeline at the Kpong Treatment Plant.



Mr Sampson Ampah, Regional Communications Manager, GWCL, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tema that the company had already dispatched engineers to the site to repair the 24 inch HDPE Transmission Pipeline.



“GWCL engineers are working hard to complete the work” he said and stated that announcements had already been carried out at the community level to assuage the fears of residents as works on the pipeline were ongoing.



“The areas affected as a result of the burst transmission pipeline include; Prampram, Dawhenya, Old and New Ningo, Community 25, Afienya and Mataheko,” Mr Ampah noted.



He further assured residents of the company’s commitment to provide reliable water supply in and around Tema.



Residents in the areas have had interruptions in their water supply which has resulted in the GWCL to embark on the maintenance work on the ruptured pipeline to restore supply in the areas.