GWCL pumping water through repaired pipes

Regional News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) on Tuesday started pumping water from the Kpong Treatment Plant through its 42 inches’ diameter pipelines after completion of repair works.



GWCL, therefore, assured residents of Tema and its environs who had lived without water flowing through their taps during the replacement of 120 metres of its aged steel pipe from Thursday, April 22, to Sunday, April 25, 2021, that the situation will return to normalcy.



Two days after the completion of the repair workers, residents were yet to get water leading to them sourcing for water from tankers while some benevolent churches and assemblymen also provided water to them.



The Ghana News Agency observed that places such as the Pentecost Church at Tema Community Four had long queues of yellow gallons and other receptacles at places where water was flowing.



Mr Sampson Ampah, Tema Regional Communication Manager of GWCL, told the Ghana News Agency at Tema that residents would by the close of day on Tuesday, get the needed water through their taps.



“We completed on Sunday as scheduled, did flushing and disinfection on Monday, as well as integrity test to ensure that all is well,” he said.



Mr Ampah explained that the company started pumping water through one of its pump, but had to cut it due to some interruptions it encountered at the Kpong Treatment Plant, which he said had been rectified.



He added that the water had to be pumped gradually to avoid bursting of the line as, he explained, due to the inactivity and dryness of the line for some days, pumping water through the four pumps at once would produce high pressure.



“We have started pumping with one because it has been dried for a long time, if we open all, it can lead to a burst,” he said.



He said to ensure that all customers were served, the normal water rationing scheduled was not being used, to enable them pump water to residents of Tema who had been without it for several days.