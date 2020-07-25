Regional News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: GNA

GWCL donates to Ho Teaching Hospital and coronavirus treatment centre

The donations was worth GH¢4,500

The Volta Regional Directorate of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has donated 300 shrink packs of G-Water worth GH¢4,500 to the Ho Teaching Hospital and the COVID-19 Treatment Centre.



Mr. Emmanuel A. Johnson, the Acting Volta Regional Chief Manager of GWCL, said the Company had been at the fore-front in the fight against COVID-19 and the gesture was to support the hospital and the treatment centre.



He said the Volta GWCL was the first to liaise with the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC), Municipal and District Assemblies to construct platforms for the installation of ten litre tanks at 40 points during the pandemic.



Mr. Johnson said immediately modalities for the extension of the free water were cleared, the project would be implemented at the regional level.



Dr. Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, who received the donation on behalf of the institutions, commended the GWCL for their benevolence, saying it was a step in the right direction.



He said water was important in the life of the people, especially in this pandemic era, as the public were being encouraged to take in more water as a preventive measure against contracting COVID-19.



Dr. Letsa assured GWCL that the commodity would be fairly shared between the institutions.

