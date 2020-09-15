General News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: 3 News

GWCL announces 4-day cut in water supply from Tuesday

Logo of GWCL

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has said it is going to undertake major replacement of transmission pipelines in Accra.



The exercise will affect the whole of the capital city, a statement said.



The project, according to the company, will affect the flow of water for four consecutive days from Tuesday, September 15 to Saturday, September 19.



“Residents are by this circular served notice to store water against the shutdown.”





