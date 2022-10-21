GUTA strike suspended after ‘goodwill’ from Akufo-Addo and Ga Mantse

General News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has suspended its strike action, according to a statement signed by its General Secretary, Alpha A. Shaban.



The decision, according to the release comes on the back of a meeting with the King of the Ga State, Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II who has promised to take the matter up to the appropriate authorities for an urgent solution.



The leadership of GUTA later met with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to lay down their grievances and recommendations.



“He [the President] then called for setting up of a working committee made up of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, National Security and GUTA, to swiftly come out with pragmatic measures to solve the challenges,” parts of the statement read.



The statement added that shops are expected to open today, Friday, October 21, 2022.



"In view of all this goodwill from these great personalities, we wish to appeal to our teaming members and the entire trading community who participated in this strike action to reopen their shops from October 21, 2022, as we continue to pursue the process for immediate solution," the statement concluded.



