GUTA has no moral right to complain over tax hikes - Joewise

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Joseph Osei-Owusu is incensed over what he calls over exploitation of Ghanaians by members GUTA.



According to the Bekwai MP, GUTA has lost the moral right to complain about tax hikes alleging that members of the association under-declare their products and also over price their goods to gain huge profit margins.



Joewise who is unhappy with the current development was reacting to concerns raised by GUTA over the introduction of the 3 revenue bills approved by parliament.



According to the association, their members are already struggling with their businesses insisting, the 3 revenue measures will impose addition hardship on them.



But in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, Joewise accused members of the association of dishonesty, insisting they (GUTA) are ripping of the Ghanaian consumer.



“GUTA should be fair to this country. They are always taking about taxes and yet they are over exploiting Ghanaians and I am saying this without fear. I bought this tiles you see in China, some of the highest grade you can get.



But I bought less than a fraction of what they (GUTA) sell it on the market which even the weakest in China. I also payed import duties They are dishonest, they are under-declaring and inflating the prices to make huge profits on any product”. He told morning show host Kwesi Parker-Wilson.



He further argued that Ghanaians are not paying enough taxes to cushion government realize its revenue target. Comparing Ghana to other African countries, the first Deputy Speaker noted that inspite of low tax collection in Ghana, 90% of African countries cannot match Ghana in terms of development.



“If GUTA were to pay the right taxes on imported products, it should reflect in how much revenue we generate. Government runs a budget deficit every year and is compelled to borrow to finance the budget. So the truth of the matter is that we (as a nation) are not paying enough taxes.



...90 percent of West Africa countries cannot match Ghana in terms of development and infrastructure yet they pay more taxes than us. And yet the educated ones among GUTA are always complaining about taxes”. he explained.







