GUM rallies citizens to register for new voter cards

The Ghana Union Movement (GUM) has called on all citizens to see the new voters’ registration exercise as a national duty and come out in their numbers to register on Tuesday, June 30.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Monday, a Political Scientist for GUM, Rvered L.K.B Trotsky, said the registration exercise was a national responsibility to deepen the West African country’s democracy and vote for an alternative party.



He described it as an opportunity for Ghanaians to break the supremacy of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ghana’s political landscape.



Rve Trotsky accused both political parties of ineptness and engaging in excessive borrowing with little to show, widespread corruption, and abandoning vital state enterprises, particularly those established or started by Ghana’s first president Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



“We are fed up with NDC and NPP deceptions and their failure to fight corruption in the country during their respective terms of office. Both have failed to arrest the growing unemployment and grow the economy,” he added. “We are pleading all patriotic Ghanaians, the intelligentsia and GUM members and supporters to rise up in your constituencies, villages, towns and cities to register for your voter identification cards.”



According to him, the 2020 December presidential and parliamentary polls premised on breaking the status quo to save Ghanaians from the current socioeconomic hardships, which GUM’s Leader and Founder Rev Christian Kwabena Andrews (Osofo Kyiriabosom), have been called to address. The Electoral Commission (EC) has planned to use 38 days for the new biometric voter registration exercise which is expected to capture between 16 and 16.5 million Ghanaians.



“Make it a point to register with the Electoral Commission and acquire your voters ID card for the Election Day, December 7,” Rev Trotsky said: “Let’s assist the masses for mass voter ID card registration on the registration day.”





