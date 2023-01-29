GUM promises to deliver good standard of living for Ghanaians

Regional News of Sunday, 29 January 2023

Source: GNA

The founder of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrew alias Osofo Kyiri Abosom has promised to release lands to the rightful owners if elected as President of the republic.



He vowed to appropriate such lands that fall within royaldom and families to rightful kingsmen and clansmen to avoid any further land litigation in the country.



In an exclusive interview with the daily graphic last Sunday Mr. Kwabena Andrew noted that his ambition to become the President of Ghana is to better a lot of Ghanaians in the country.



"I am not in my quest to lead this country to become a president just for self aggrandizement or enhance my wealth, I'm already wealthy by the grace of God, I want to help the numerous Ghanaians who struggle to make a living," he told the Daily Graphic.



He promised to account for every pesewa as President of Ghana and run a transparent government if elected.



Mr. Kwabena Andrews noted that Ghana is retrogressing under Akufo Addo and if good men don't salvage the situation, the country could become a banana republic.



"This is the first time that as a nation we are such a mess, nothing like this has ever happened such that we can't even borrow, manage our debt, and even pay salaries of workers and contractors," he stated.



He called on Ghanaians to revolutionalise their minds and look to GUM for salvation and restoration of the Ghanaian pride.



He further challenged Ghanaians to put out their biases and trust his party to deliver for Ghanaians.



Cautions supposedly men of God who have tagged themselves to politicians, Reverend Kyiribosom warned them these men of God who have been bootlickers and sycophants to stop their act as they are disgracing God and rather tell politicians the truth.



"Let it be known that these pastors and prophets who are prophecying and following politicians are wrong, they must put a stop to this behavior, examine where the country is going, and join me to pray for the nation," he stated.



He expressed the hope that all with be well if Ghanaians make the right decisions at the polls next year.