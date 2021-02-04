General News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: GNA

GTA to enforce coronavirus protocols in hospitality facilities

Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA)

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) says it will be embarking on a mass enforcement exercise of the Covid-19 safety protocols in hospitality facilities and tourist sites in the country.



The exercise is towards containing the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring the safety of the places and clients.



In a press release to the Ghana News Agency, the Authority stated that pubs must remain closed as announced in the President’s address.



“For ease of reference per our standards captured in Tourism regulations, 2016 Legislative Instrument 2238, a pub or lounge is a place licensed for the sale and consumption of a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in an enclosed area with air conditioning and a well fitted and furnished setting,” it said.



The statement further stated that beaches, night clubs and cinemas must also remain closed.



It asked restaurants to provide takeaway services and avoid seated services, adding that, in cases of providing seated services, they should limit the number to 50 per cent of current capacity.