Regional News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: GNA

GTA supports Kumasi South Hospital in campaign against coronavirus

The gesture formed part of activities marking the commemoration of the National Chocolate Day

The Kumasi South Hospital has received varieties of items to inspire frontline workers of the health facility in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



The items, consisting mainly of cocoa-processed food products, including quantities of chocolates and cocoa-powdered drinks as well as tissue papers, were donated by the Ashanti Regional Office of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).



The gesture formed part of activities marking the commemoration of this year’s National Chocolate Day under the theme: “My Chocolate Experience in Disruptive Times”.



“Kumasi South Hospital since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, has been at the forefront in the campaign to overcome the threats posed by the pandemic,” Mrs. Mavis Gyasi Afriyie, the acting GTA Ashanti Regional Manager, observed, as she donated the items at Atonsu-Agogo in the Asokwa Municipality.



She lauded the frontline workers for demonstrating resilience in the discharge of their duties, saying the nation was grateful to the staff for their commitment.



Mrs. Gyasi Afriyie recounted the devastating effects of the pandemic on the tourism industry, which had put stakeholders in a dire situation.



The GTA, she said, would continue to be worthy partners of the frontline workers in the campaign to curtail the spread of COVID-19.



Mr. Matthew Osei Prempeh, also known as Nana Prempeh, a Senior Quality Assurance Officer, GTA, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), on the sidelines of the programme, advised key players in the tourism industry to abide by the safety protocols instituted by the government.



Dr. Nana Kwesi Blankson, the acting Clinical Coordinator, Kumasi South Hospital, expressed gratitude to the GTA for their concern for the frontline health workers.



He appealed to civil society organizations to be supportive of the Hospital in its work, saying they should endeavour to complement the government’s efforts in the provision of protective items to the staff in order to motivate them in their work.



