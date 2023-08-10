GTA Ladies club donate to Apam orphanage home

Regional News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: GNA

As part of programmes lined up for 2023, the Ladies Club of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has donated items worth over Ghc5,000.00 to the Apam orphanage Home at Mayera, a suburb in Accra.



The donation which was funded from funds raised from a silver collection from GTA staff and management across the sixteen regions of the country, was to show some love to the children in the home.



The Apam orphanage Home is a private registered social welfare home owned by a Ghanaian evangelist and philanthropist.



It houses over sixty orphans from the Ghana social welfare between the ages of one to 20 years and provides education to over 30 needy children in the community.



Francisca Kuukuwah Yanneyba Quansah, President GTA Ladies Club, said the items donated included three bags of (25kg) rice, three packs (175pieces) of T-roll, 20 bags of Sachet water, a box(4 gallons of 5litres) of Frytol cooking oil, a box of sanitary pad, seven packs of soft drinks, seven boxes and 15 packs of biscuits, three bottles of Dettol, 21 pieces of bathing soap, nine bars of washing soap, three bags of washing powder.



The rest are four bails of dresses, two bails of shoes/snickers, half bail of school and dressing bags, 65 sachets of Cowbell beverages, one box mini size (24 tins) of tin tomatoes, four packs (100 pieces) of fan milk product and GhC 1,000.00.



Daniel Obimpeh, the caretaker of the home, expressed appreciation to the Club and extend an invitation to the public to emulate the kind gesture of the club.



Some of the children who have been trained to play musical instruments entertained GTA staff.



The GTA Ladies Club is an all-ladies group with a membership of over 100 women drawn from the sixteen regional offices across Ghana to exchange views and ideas aimed at improving the welfare of female staff, promoting image enhancement of ladies, assisting management in pursuance of the basic object of the authority and offering constructive suggestions and criticism to management.