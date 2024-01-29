GSS trains 400 supervisors, enumerators as it sets to embark on Integrated Business Economic Survey across Ghana

General News of Monday, 29 January 2024

The Ghana Statistical Service ( GSS) is embarking on an economic census dubbed Integrated Business Economic Survey (IBES) which seeks to obtain an up to date information and accurate description of all businesses in Ghana.



Background



The IBES is the fifth economic census to be conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service which is structured in two phases; IBES I and IBES II.

IBES I is a census of all establishments/businesses in Ghana to produce a business register while IBES II is a sample survey which will focus on detailed operational activities of businesses in all sectors of the economy.





The Register will serve as a sampling frame for the selection of establishments for the second phase of IBES.



Generally, the census will be conducted on the three main economic sectors (Institutional Agriculture, Industry and Services), however, the phase one of the census is to commence on Monday, January 15,2024.



Training



Prior to the commencement of the exercise, the GSS organised a six-day training workshop for 400 personnel, mainly youth, within the Ga East and Adentan Municipalities, as Field Supervisors and Enumerators to undertake the exercise in the two Municipalities as part of the nationwide census.



Speaking with GEMANEWS, Madam Priscilla Opoku, the Centre Lead for Ga East and Adentan Municipal Assemblies, stated that the training was to equip the participants knowledge on how to collect the data that will be used to compile the IBES report.



“So here we are having a training for them on exactly what they should do. The full procedures, the protocols they have to follow, and how they have to understand the questions in order to ask them and services that they need that answers or responses, so that the entire IBES process can be successful”, she explained.



She appealed to the general public to be cooperative when the field officers visit their work places.



“We are pleading that they give them their time. We know they are busy especially with these firms but for the sake of Ghana we need all these things for policy-making”, she said.



Madam Priscilla Opoku indicated that the confidentiality of information the respondents give will be protected and that should not be a cause for



"The field enumerators and supervisors have been made to swear an oath of secrecy due to issues of confidentiality therefore failure to adhere to this rule is a criminal offence and punishable by law", she remarked.



The Enumerators and Supervisors are to appear in their blue reflector jackets bearing the GSS logo and issued with identity cards which they are supposed to show to the respondents before administering the questionnaire.



The field work is expected to last for 21 days.