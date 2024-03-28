GRNMA suspends intended Strike over increment in Verification Fee

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association has suspended its planned action of a nationwide strike in protest over the increment of the verification fee for nurses and midwives from ¢550 to ¢3000.



The National Nurses and Midwifery Council earlier this month approved the increment of verification fees for nurses and midwives seeking licenses from the council from ¢550 to ¢3000 in a move intended to curb the exodus of nurses and midwives from the country.



The decision infuriated the registered nurses and midwives who threatened to among other things embark on a nationwide strike in protest against the increment.



However, the Nurses and Midwifery Council in a statement dated March 26, 2024, said it has halted the implementation of the fee increment pending review and consultation.



Following the Nursing and Midwifery Council's suspension of the fee increment, the President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo addressing the media said the association has also suspended their decision to embark on strike.



“In view of this decision by the NMC board, the National Council of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association at its sitting today, 27th March 2024 has equally taken a decision to halt it roadmap of action in protest against the increased verification fees,” she said.



She noted that the association is in talks with stakeholders to ensure any fair adjustment in the verification fees.



“We wish to assure all nurses and midwives that the leadership of the GRNMA will continue to engage and work with the interested parties to ensure that the new verification fee is fair and acceptable to the nursing and midwifery fraternity,” she added.