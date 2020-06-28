Health News of Sunday, 28 June 2020

Source: GNA

GRNMA executives urged to disseminate information to grassroots

The newly inaugurated executives of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) in the Builsa North District of the Upper East Region have been called to disseminate information regarding its activities to enhance effective participation.



Mr Francis Wuni, the Upper East Regional Assistant Secretary of the GRNMA, made the call when he inaugurated into the office an eight-member executive committee of the GRNMA in Sandema, in the Builsa North District.



He said that information flow in the Association did not trickle down to members at the grassroots and called on the new executives to ensure that all activities and programmes of the GRNMA were properly communicated to members across the District for effective participation.



He said if members were involved in activities of the Association, it would whip up interest and prevent the numerous complaints by members who felt sidelined in the Association’s activities.



Mr Wuni, who is a Paediatric Nurse Specialist at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga, gave the assurance that the leadership of the Association at the national level was working to ensure that all grievances of nurses and midwives were addressed.



He said the national executives led by Mrs Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, President of the GRNMA, consistently advocated for better conditions of service for members and asked nurses and midwives in the District to continue to render quality services to clients in spite of the challenges they faced.



The newly inaugurated District executives, all stood unopposed, Madam Zenabu Zimi Issifu, the Chairperson; Mr Robert A-ansim, Vice-Chairperson and Mr Nantomah Yakubu Mamara, the Secretary.



The rest were Mr Abraham Gyeru, Vice Secretary; Mr Derrick Abakisi, Public Relations Officer (PRO); Mr Kingsley Bonsu, Assistant PRO; Mr Yagnabe Lekigma, Treasurer; and Mr Moses Azulba, Assistant Treasurer.



Apart from Mr Mamara, the incumbent Secretary who was re-elected, all the remaining executives were entirely new executive members, the Second Vice-Chairperson position was vacant because no member of the Association in the District contested the position.



Delivering her acceptance speech on behalf of the executives, Madam Issifu expressed gratitude for their predecessors for the hard work and selfless service to the Association at the District level.



She called for unity and urged members of the Association to take interest in its activities in the District, giving the assurance that they would collaborate with their predecessors and work in unity for a better GRNMA.



The Chairperson further stressed on the Association’s motto, “Unity is Strength,” and advised all nurses and midwives in the District to stay united, insisting that unity would enable them to advocate strongly for what rightfully belonged to them as a professional body.

