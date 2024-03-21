GRIDCo technical challenge causes power outage in Wiawso, Bibiani and nearby communities

General News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: Attractive Mustapha, Contributor

In response to the recent power outage affecting several communities, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) on Thursday, March 21, issued a statement addressing the situation.



The outage, attributed to a technical challenge originating from GRIDCo, has impacted areas including Wiawso, Bibiani, Jejetreso, Awaso, and nearby communities.



ECG has emphasized its commitment to resolving the issue promptly, assuring affected customers that the power supply will be restored.



"ECG wishes to assure affected customers that immediately the technical challenge is rectified, power will be restored," ECG assured its customers.



Expressing regret for the inconvenience caused, ECG extends its appreciation to the affected customers for their patience and understanding during this time.



With a focus on providing reliable electricity services, ECG continues to work diligently to ensure uninterrupted power supply for all communities.



