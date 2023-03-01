GRIDCo takes its turn at the State of the Agencies report

General News of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) recently took its turn at the State of the Agencies report at the Ministry of Information.



During his presentation, GRIDCo Chief Executive, Ing Ebenezer Essienyi focused on ‘The State of the National Grid’.



The Chief Executive also touched on the operational performance of the power producing company, updates on projects including the USD60m EID, and USD116m KfW projects.



He further provided information on the challenging aspect of GRIDCo’s business, including Right of Way obstructions, the impact of galamsey operators who dig around the towers and also steal steel members and overgrown vegetation along the lines.



The media, who were in attendance, sought for information about the impact of the GHS2.7 billion legacy debt owed GRIDCo, on the operations of the company.



GRIDCo Chief Executive, explained that efforts are being made on the part of government to address the debt overhang, whiles a system is also in place to facilitate current payment.



The Deputy Information Minister, Fatima Abubakar, together with other officials from the Ministry of Information and its Press Corps, as well as the Management team of GRIDCo, were all present at the press briefing.



Meanwhile, a kick-off meeting, held on Friday, 3rd February 2023, was led by the Director of System Operations at GRIDCo, Ing. Frank Otchere and Director of Procurement, Ing. Nicholina Yembilah, Director of Procurement together with other team members.