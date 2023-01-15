GRIDCo restores power after bushfire affected its transmission lines

General News of Sunday, 15 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has restored power to all areas that were affected by the outages due to the tripping of its transmission lines.



The state power supplier attributed the power outages in some parts of the country to a raging bushfire under its high voltage lines near Tarkwa in the Western region.



It further said the system disturbance subsequently caused all thermal plants, customer loads, and generators at the Bui Dam to shut down.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, GRIDCo said, “As of 17:57GMT, power has been restored to all areas earlier affected by the outage to its transmission lines.”



“GRIDCo extends its appreciation to the Ghanaian public for its patience as efforts were made to restore the NITS and power to Ghanaians,” it added.