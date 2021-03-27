GRIDCo installs Ghana’s highest transmission Tower Line in Ashanti region

General News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) is installing the highest transmission Tower Line in Ghana at Krapa in the Ejisu Municipality of Ashanti region to reduce power congestion which is causing the recent power outages in the Ashanti region and parts of the country.



The project is part of the ongoing works on the 551km, 330KV Kumasi-Kintampo-Tamale Transmission Line and the 80 meter Bolgatanga 330KV Line Projects.



Speaking to the media after a visit to the Project site, the Chief Executive of GRIDCo, Jonathan Amoako-Baah said electricity consumption has increased in Kumasi, necessitating the construction of transmission lines with bigger capacities to adequately serve the people.



The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) says it expects work on the 330,000 volts Anwomaso-Bolgatanga transmission line to be completed by August this year.



The 551-kilometre transmission line will serve as a by-pass to the north of the country to ease the pressure on the Kumasi main substation.



“When it happens like that some of the voltage is lost along the way, instead of a voltage of about 160,000 volts that is generated from the source, it goes as low as 140,000 volts,” he said.