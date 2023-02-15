GRIDCo, KNUST College of Engineering talk collaboration, engineering training

General News of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

The College of Engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), and the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), have deliberated on ways in which the latter can play a stronger collaborative role in training engineers produced by the college.



At an engagement with the management team of GRIDCo, led by Chief Executive Ing Ebenezer Kofi Essienyi, Provost of the KNUST’s College of Engineering, Prof Kwabena Biritwum Nyarko, pointed out areas where the power-transmitting company can support his outfit.



Prof Biritwum Nyarko enunciated the proposed construction of a building to be dubbed GRIDCo Centre of Excellence, Providing Adjunct Lecturers and Accelerated Masters Programme.



The Provost of the College of Engineering also commended GRIDCo which has been a huge support to the KNUST Endowment Fund and continues to provide internship training for its students.



Prof Biritwum Nyarko together with the Dean of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Prof Abdul-Rahman Ahmed, took the GRIDCo management team on a tour of the Levine Hall situated at the College, which requires support.



The GRIDCo team was also taken to the land allocated to house the proposed GRIDCo Centre of Excellence.



They also toured the Responsible AI Lab (RAIL), which is also under the KNUST College of Engineering. It is focused on the development and training of Artificial Intelligence.



The RAIL, which is headed by Principal Investigator and Scientific Director, Prof Jerry John Kponyo, is geared towards addressing the skills gap in AI within the West African sub-region by training professionals on the practical use and responsible application of AI to respond to challenges in various sectors.



The College of Engineering, which has maintained a reputation for quality training over half a century, has been at the forefront of preparing manpower to support the engineering and technological advancement of the KNUST, the entire country and beyond.